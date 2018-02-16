Narayan Rane calls Uddhav’s meeting with CM Uddhav Thackeray over Ratnagiri refinery a farce

Charging the Sena of still being scared of him, Rane said that the Sena was opposed to his induction in the state cabinet. (PTI)

Former Congress leader Narayan Rane today ridiculed Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to oppose the setting up of a refinery in Ratnagiri district and termed Thackeray’s move as a farce.

Addressing a press conference, Rane said that the industry and environment ministries, both of which are connected to the setting up of the refinery at Nanar in Rajapur, were headed by Sena leaders.

“Why have they given permission to the project? Why the farce of meeting the chief minister to oppose the project?” Rane asked.

Claiming that 95 per cent of the people of Rajapur were against the project, Rane said that 11 lakh mango and two lakh cashew plantations as well residential areas were at risk

due to the proposed refinery.

Charging the Sena of still being scared of him, Rane said that the Sena was opposed to his induction in the state cabinet.

“The party is opposed to me being in the government. Whether I am in the government or not, the Shiv Sena can’t finish my political clout,” he said.