Charges framed against Sasikala in FERA violations case

An Economic Offences Court here today framed charges against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, who is now lodged in jail in Bengaluru, in connection with a FERA violation case. She appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offence-I) A Zakir Hussain through video conferencing from the Parapanna Agraharam jail in Bengaluru where she has been lodged ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case. The case relates to alleged violations in transactions including remittances for a transponder and uplinking charges for the erstwhile JJ TV channel. the

It was alleged by the prosecution that the payments were illegally routed to the US-based Rimsat through firms having the network in the Philippines and Singapore. Prosecution was launched against Sasikala, her relative V Bhaskaran and J J TV (now defunct) by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating FERA. The court had in May allowed Sasikala to appear before it through video conferencing from prison. On February 15, Sasikala was sent to jail after she surrendered before a trial court at Bengaluru, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.