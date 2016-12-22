Charges deserve proper response, impartial inquiry: Sitaram Yechury

Without making direct mention of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation against Modi that he took money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Yechury said that the charges deserve a proper response. (Reuters)

Hitting out at Narendra Modi over his remarks against opposition on note ban, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury today said such utterances are best “abandoned” after one becomes Prime Minister and demanded an impartial inquiry into the “serious allegations” against him.

Without making direct mention of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s allegation against Modi that he took money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, Yechury said that the charges deserve a proper response.

“Serious allegations deserve impartial inquiry & a proper response. This language is best abandoned after becoming PM,” Yechury tweeted.

Speaking at a function in Banaras Hindu University today, Modi attacked opposition for allegedly stalling Parliament over demonetisation, saying they were trying to rescue the corrupt like Pakistan gives cover fire to terrorists.

Addressing a rally in the Prime Minister’s home state Gujarat yesterday, Gandhi had alleged that in the Income Tax records there are notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they had paid nine times to Modi between October, 2013 and February, 2014.

Similarly, as per documents with Income Tax department, the Birla group also paid Rs 12 crore to Modi when he was Chief Minister, Gandhi had alleged.

BJP had rejected the charges as “baseless, shameful, and mala fide”.