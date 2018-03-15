Chandrababu Naidu rubs it in: Strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across the country, says Andhra Pradesh CM

The war of words between the ministers of both the parties are at peak, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now chosen to target PM Narendra Modi directly.

It seems the tough times between Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party won’t see an end anytime soon. The war of words between the ministers of both the parties are at peak, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now chosen to target PM Narendra Modi directly. Addressing his party members via teleconferencing, the TDP President said that PM Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu. The TDP has attacked the Centre for not giving Andhra Pradesh its special category status. Not just this, Naidu also hit out at BJP for resorting to other leaders against the party. “‘Instead of giving what AP people are rightfully asking, BJP is resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy & Pawan Kalyan against us,” said Naidu.

Naidu’s comments on Pawan Kalyan comes on the backdrop of the latter’s attack on the Andhra Pradesh CM. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan speaking at a rally in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Wednesday had said that his party will contest the Assembly Elections in 2019 and will maintain a distance from Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress. Kalyan had criticised the Naidu leadership saying that the party has been spreading lies in its four-year tenure. Kalyan has also said that he won’t step back until the Centre gives Andhra Pradesh the special status tag.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu also pointed at the BJP’s defeat in the Gorakhpur bypolls yesterday and said it is clear indication of anti-BJP feeling in the country. “There is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across the country. Yesterday’s UP and Bihar by-poll results are an example of that,” said CM Chandrababu Naidu. The Telugu Desam Part chief has recently upped the ante against the Centre and PM Narendra Modi after its neglect in giving Andhra Pradesh the special category tag. On March 9, Naidu had called a meeting of Telugu Desam Party members to discuss the future of the state government’s alliance with the BJP. The TDP had reportedly decided to soften its stand and withhold its decision to pull out of the Central government. Just a day before, two TDP members in the Union cabinet namely Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary had submitted their resignations to President Ramnath Kovind after being miffed with Centre’s denial on granting special status to the state.