Chandrababu Naidu faces heat from Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh: Here’s why

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who won the 2014 Assembly elections due to the support of the Kapu community is now facing threats from them. The Kapu community, which forms 27 per cent of the entire state electorate is threatening to end their support to Naidu.

Mudragadda Padmanabham, the leader of the Kapu community, is pressuring Naidu to allow reservation for the community as promised by him before the 2014 elections. Telugu actor K Pawan Kalyan, also belonging to the Kapu community, is threatening to join hands with the YSR Congress if his demands are not met with.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Pawan, who is also a leader of the Jana Sana Party, brought entire Kapu community to support the TDP-BJP alliance for the 2014 Assembly elections. Pawan, on Monday, announced that he would start holding press conferences from October this year to address the demands of his community. Quoting him, The Indian Express reported, “I will tell the producers and directors that I will complete the films only when I have time from political activities.”

Kapu leader Mudragadda Padmanabham has been under house arrest by the Police since Wednesday, July 26 since he was on the verge of starting a padayatra from his house demanding reservation for the Kapu community. His house arrest has caused dismay in the entire community. On Monday, Pawan Kalyan went to meet CM Naidu in order to put forward his demand for funds to provide assistance to those families whose members have been vexed with kidney diseases, reported The Indian Express. Prior to the meet, Pawan announced that he would not sway away from joining hands with the Opposition if his demands for are not met with. Post this, during the meet on Monday, Naidu announced Pawan as the brand ambassador for ‘Jeevandhan’, an organ donation programme organized by the state, reports IE.

The disappointment amongst the Kapu community is growing at a steady pace as their leader Mudragadda Padmanabham and member Pawan Kalyan have not yet clarified their political agendas. “The inclusion of Kapu ministers in the Cabinet has not done much to assuage the feeling of alienation,” said Kapu leader Padmanabham’s main man, as quoted by the Indian Express.