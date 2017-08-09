Chandigrah stalking case: Police slaps attempt to abduct charge on Vikas Barala, friend

Vikas Barala, one of the suspects (Indian Express)

The Chandigarh Police today slapped the charge of attempt to abduct on the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, Vikash, and his friend Ashish Kumar for allegedly stalking a 29-year-old woman last week. In a report to the Union home ministry, the Chandigarh Police conveyed that the Section 365/511 (Attempt to abduct with intent to wrongful confinement) of the IPC has been slapped against the two accused, a home ministry official said. The report said after the 29-year-old woman lodged a complaint of alleged stalking by Vikash and Ashish, police detained them and called a doctor immediately for a medical test. However, the two accused refused to undergo blood or urine test. The doctor later gave a report saying he smelled the breath of the accused which indicated alcohol.

Denial of Vikas and his friend to undergo blood and urine test is likely to be held against them during the trial, the official said. As per law no person can be compelled to undergo alcohol tests. The accused allegedly exploited this ground. Vikas (23) and Ashish (27) were arrested soon after the incident for allegedly stalking the woman, who is daughter of a senior IAS officer in Chandigarh. Both were later released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.