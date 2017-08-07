Chandigarh stalking incident: Virender Sehwag says ‘kaayde me rahoge, faayde me rahoge’; Twitterati react

Famous cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed his opinion on Chandigarh stalking incident. (Reuters)

Famous cricketer Virender Sehwag has expressed his opinion on Chandigarh stalking incident. Two days ago a 29-year-old woman was allegedly stalked by Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son, Vikas Barala, and his friend Ashish Kumar. Now, Virender Sehwag tweeted on the incident slamming the shameful act. The former Indian opener took to Twitter and said,”Chandigarh stalking incident is shameful and a fair probe should be done without any influence. Koi bhi ho, Kaayde me rahoge, Faayde me rahoge.” Twitteratis reacted on the tweet and were praised the former Indian opener for his thoughts ‘Koi bhi ho, Kaayde me rahoge, Faayde me rahoge’. One of the users said,”Kaayde me rahoge, Faayde me rahoge, What a thought pajiiii.” Another user took to the microblogging site and said,”Kayde mai rahoge…Fayede mai rahoge… well said @virendersehwag sir.”

The case was filed with the Chandigarh Police on Thursday. Although the Police had said the statement given by the complainant did not attract any charge of kidnapping bid to be included in the FIR, the woman’s statement, which was submitted to police at Sector 26 police station, varies from what the police officers are claiming. According to a report by The Indian Express, in her complaint to the police, the woman had specifically mentioned that it was clearly an attempt of kidnapping. “To the SHO, Police Station Sector 26, Chandigarh. Subject — Complaint regarding harassment and attempt to kidnap and outrage the modesty of a girl.”

Chandigarh stalking incident is shameful & a fair probe should be done without any influence. Koi bhi ho,

Kaayde me rahoge,Faayde me rahoge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 7, 2017

मुझे कानून पे पूरा भरोसा है ,इस बार भी पैसा और पावर की जीत होगी — Kishan jha (@kishanjha3) August 7, 2017

Wah Viru Paaji. Wah Wah. Is Desh main aapka sixer har jagah kaam aayega. Sab Kayden main rahenge. — SAYEED MALLIK (@saynasomething) August 7, 2017

Well said viru paaji ???? — Virat Kohli (@TweetsKohli) August 7, 2017

Try to understand sir,he didn’t do it ,alcohol did — Anil Yadav (@anil5129) August 7, 2017

“Kaayde me rahoge,Faayde me rahoge…” this line itself a wake-up call for Netas… — Arvind Acharya (@ArvindAcharya2) August 7, 2017

BALL कि कुटाई और गेदबाज की इज्ज़त कि धुनाई और अब ट्विटर पर दर्शकों का मनोरंजन कोई कर सकता है तो वो सिर्फ हमारे विरू पाजी ही हो सकते है✔ — Sonu kumar shah (@ImSonu_21) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, various the criminal law experts believe that police should have looked into the intentions behind the act and on the basis of complainant’s statement, the accused should have been charged at least under the attempt to kidnap Sections (365 and 511) of the IPC.