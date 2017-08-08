Chandigarh stalking case: Will seek CBI probe if necessary, says Subramanian Swamy

The police succumbed to some pressure. In the court monitor I will seek CBI inquiry, if necessary, with the SIT so that justice is done,” Swamy told ANI. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that he is in the process of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Chandigarh stalking case, as the state police is not doing justice to the case and has succumbed to political pressure. “The reason I have to file the PIL is because the police had already done the somersault in the FIR. They have listed only bailable offences. The police succumbed to some pressure. In the court monitor I will seek CBI inquiry, if necessary, with the SIT so that justice is done,” Swamy told ANI.

He further said that women should get the feeling that state machinery works in their support and against those who try to tease them in uncivilized and uncouth ways. The senior BJP leader on Monday said that he would file the PIL in the case of IAS officer’s daughter being stalked by the son of Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy stated that he along with his associate lawyer A.P. Jagga, will file a PIL in Chandigarh over the attempted abduction of a IAS officer’s daughter by two “drunk goons”. Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, was arrested August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing an IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh.

Also watch:

Chandigarh Police, however, refuted claims that they are not willing to lodge complaints against Vikas and said that they are doing investigation with an open mind. Speaking to the media on the matter, Eish Sehgal, SSP Chandigarh Police, said that the police aren’t aiding the minister in the investigation and are doing their best to solve the matter.

He said, “We are looking into the matter from all the perspectives. We don’t want to investigate the matter under any pressure.”

The Congress cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident and accused the BJP of pressurizing Chandigarh administration to protect the son Barala. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to shield the Haryana BJP chief’s son, who harassed and stalked the IAS officer’s daughter in an alleged inebriated state in Chandigarh.

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh. He was, however, granted bail on the same day. A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and other youth under under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of complaint filed by the woman.