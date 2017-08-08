Chandigarh stalking case: Victim’s family mentally prepared for the battle; father says will not back out

Virender S Kundu, IAS Officer, whose daughter was harassed by Haryana BJP chief’s son on Friday night, says he will not back out in fighting for his daughter. (IE)

Virender S Kundu, IAS Officer, whose daughter was harassed by Haryana BJP chief’s son on Friday night, says he will not back out in fighting for his daughter. In a report by The Indian Express, Kundu said people backing the assaulters are trying to maliciously harm the reputation of his daughter Varnika but it would not matter to him and his family as they are “mentally prepared” for the battle.

Virender Kundu, Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary of Tourism, is voicing out his support for his daughter Varnika Kundu who was harassed by Vikas Barala, BJP Chief Suresh Barala’s son, along with his friend late on Friday night. While talking to The Indian Express, Kundu said an old picture from his daughter’s social media account was being used to project her in a way that she was involved with the accused. “In reality, the picture was clicked with a musician from South (India) in 2011 or 2012,” Kundu told IE.

The IAS Association of Haryana, which is an officers’ association, has reportedly had a meeting on the same issue. They have discussed taking the matter forward to the top level of government in the form of a collective resolution and also keeping the pressure on the state police intact. The IAS (Central) Association, calling the incident “absolutely shocking”, has in one tweet asked for a temporal punishment for such culprits who offend women. Apart from the tweet, they have not brought out any other resolution or issued any other statement, reports IE.

Watch the Chandigarh stalking case CCTV footage:

According to The Indian Express, various social media posts have shown the accused Vikas Barala and his friend were fed with snacks at the police station after being caught. In his post on Facebook, Kundu wrote, “We want them to be punished for the offences they have actually committed, and awarded punishment commensurate with their culpability. Not over punished, but definitely not under punished either.” His demand for justice is on, with his messages and posts being shared on multiple chat forums of IAS officers.