Chandigarh stalking case: There is cover-up, clear case of gundagardi, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh stalking case: A day after BJP sources confirmed Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala has not resigned from the post as the allegation of stalking was against his son, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday alleged a ‘cover-up’ in the case. Amarinder was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “This was wrong. No one should be protected. There’s certainly covering up.” He added it does not matter whose son Vikas Barala is. If the state police get a free hand, they will investigate the matter and bring things out. “Doesn’t matter whose son he is. If we give free hand to police they’ll find things out,” Singh said.

Saying the case has to do nothing with women coming out at night, Punjab CM called the incident as ‘Gundagardi’. “We are living in 2017. Nothing to do with ladies coming out for work at night. Clear case of gundagardi,” ANI quoted him as saying.

On Saturday, the woman, Varnika Kundi, who is the daughter of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had accused Subhash Barala’s son Vikas (23) along with his friend, Ashish Kumar (22) of stalking and chasing her in a bid to abduct her. The police had said that both accused were under the influence of alcohol as they followed the woman’s car. Following the complaint, both the accused were arrested and booked under bailable sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. However, they were released on bail within hours.

Meanwhile, yesterday police confirmed they had obtained CCTV footage of the victim being chased by the accused, reported The Indian Express. DGP Tejinder Singh Luthra said police have procured footage establishing the victim was being chased by accused in a Tata Safari.