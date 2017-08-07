Chandigarh stalking case: Subhash Barala still state party chief, law to take its own course against son Vikas, says BJP

Chandigarh stalking case: BJP sources confirmed that Barala has not resigned from the post. (IE)

Chandigarh stalking case: Amid the speculations over the resignation of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala following the allegation of stalking and attempt to kidnap an IAS officer’s daughter by his son Vikas, BJP sources on Monday confirmed that Barala has not resigned from the post, according to ANI. The sources further said the matter is related to his son and that the law will take its own course in the case. “BJP Haryana Chief Subhash Barala has not resigned. The matter is related to his son and the law will take its own course,” ANI quoted BJP sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini said the Haryana party chief must resign from the post. Saini wad quoted by ANI as saying, “Before someone points a finger, to save party’s image, he (Subhash Barala) must resign.”

Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (22) were arrested by Chandigarh police on Saturday on charges of stalking a woman but released on bail. Police had said that both the accused were under the influence of alcohol as they followed the woman’s car. BJP chief’s son is said to be a law student at a Kurukshetra college, while Ashish is a law graduate. The men were arrested under section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint). They were, however, released on bail within hours of the arrest.