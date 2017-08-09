Chandigarh stalking case: Police summon Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son; ask to appear before 11 am today

Vikas had refused to accept the summon and so the police has pasted it outside Barala residence. (Image: ANI)

In a recent development to the Chandigarh stalking case, police have summoned Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala earlier today and asked him to appear at 11 am. However, Times Now reported that as Vikas had refused to accept the summon and so the police has pasted it outside Barala residence. The police has asked Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar, who is also accused of harrassing a 29-year-old IAS officer’s daughter, to join the investigation. We have received the police notice ( to Vikas). I don’t have any other details, ANI quoted BJP leader’s PA Krishan Kumar saying. On Tuesday, Haryana BJP President breaking his silence on the entire row said that Varnika Kundu, the woman who was stalked and harassed by his son, is like my daughter. “BJP supports women’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter. Action is being taken in the case as per law and action should be taken against Vikas and Ashish as per rules to ensure justice for Varnika,” Indian Express quoted the BJP leader saying.

Even father of the victim on Tuesday told the daily that as he along with his daughter waited at the Sector 26 police station on the night of August 4 to lodge an FIR, the IAS officer received several calls from Haryana BJP chief. “I don’t have his number on my phone, but I knew it was him through Truecaller (app). I did not take any of his calls because I knew what he was going to say,” Kundu told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

#TNExclusive | Notice issued to Vikas Barala. TIMES NOW accesses the copy of the summons pasted outside Barala residence #IndiaWithVarnika pic.twitter.com/DqqQFaJm0A — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 9, 2017

Kundu also said that he is prepared for consequences of action against the BJP leader’s son on his career. “Till the time the BJP is in power, they will not forget. This action by me will be taken as an act against the party… I have told my daughters to be careful when they go out… Someone could even slip a drug packet into their purse just to trap them,” he added.

On August 4, the 29-year-old Varnika was allegedly chased by Barala’s son, Vikas, and his friend, Ashish, for over seven kilometres. She was rescued by a PCR van that intercepted the two men in their car. Later she drove back to her Panchkula home and went to the police station to file complaint along with his father. Varnika has accused the two men of attempting to abduct her.