Chandigarh stalking case: Police now have CCTV footage from 5 cameras

Chandigarh stalking case: The local police probing the case has revealed that they have video footage from five CCTV cameras showing BJP Haryana chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala stalking Varnika Kundu, reported ABP Live. The 29-year-old DJ and daughter of an IAS officer was reportedly hounded by Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar late at night while in an inebriated state. She managed to flee the situation after spotting a police van on patrol. Barala was arrested by police on charges of stalking, drunk driving and wrongful restraint but was released on bail after a few hours.

According to an IANS report, Chandigarh police had earlier said that there was no CCTV footage of the incident with many cameras being ‘non-functional’ in the area. “It is strange that the CCTV cameras of such high-profile areas were not working. This seems to be a cover-up,” a junior police officer had said.

About the incident, Varnika Kundu had told ANI, “I was coming home from Sector 8 Chandigarh to Panchkula and from Sector 7 these boys started following me. They kept on swerving into my car to make me stop. I did not stop but they were trying to block my way. When I was taking a turn, they blocked my way and one person walked towards my car. He banged on my window and tried to open the door. The police came right at that moment and I left that place. If the police had not been there then I might not have been able to make it.”

Victim’s father Virender Kundu took to Facebook to ensure justice for the accused. He said, “We will not interfere with the investigation or the prosecution, just as we do not want the accused to influence the investigation in any way. The police and prosecution should be allowed to do their job. We will join investigation whenever required by the police. We will contest in the court if we feel the charges are diluted or inadequately framed.”

He added, “Our target is to ensure that the guilty are brought to book. They are adult men, students of law, who are fully aware of the consequences of their actions, and hence must be appropriately punished. We want them to be punished for the offences they have actually committed, and awarded punishment commensurate with their culpability. Not over punished, but definitely not under punished either.” Vikas Barala, 23, is an LLB student from Kurukshetra University.