Chandigarh stalking case: Police not under political pressure, says Kirron Kher

Congress earlier accused BJP of hatching conspiracy and pressurizing Chandigarh administration to protect the son of Haryana BJP chief. (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday downplayed the Opposition’s allegation that Chandigarh police is under political pressure in dealing with stalking case of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barla’s son Vikas.“I don’t think that police is diluting the case. Police are very supportive. The victim and her father praised efforts of Chandigarh Police. It is thankful that she is saved. FIR was filed after her statement. Police will work accordingly in this case,” the BJP MP from Chandigarh said. Congress earlier accused BJP of hatching conspiracy and pressurizing Chandigarh administration to protect the son of Haryana BJP chief. “This is extremely clear that BJP is pressurizing Chandigarh administration and hatching conspiracy to protect the son of its political leader.

May we ask on behalf of people of India if drunken youth, goons chase a girl for seven kilometers, attempt to block her car and forcibly open the door and try to enter the car, is it not the case of abduction and outraging the modesty of a woman? Why have these offenses not been lodged? The Prime Minister and the chief minister must answer these questions to the people of the country,” Surjewala told ANI. Chandigarh Police, however, refuted claims that they are not willing to lodge complaints against Vikas and said that they are doing an investigation with an open mind.

Also Watch:



Speaking to the media on the matter, Eish Sehgal, SSP Chandigarh Police, said that the police aren’t aiding the minister in the investigation and are doing their best to solve the matter. He said, “We are looking into the matter from all the perspectives. We don’t want to investigate the matter under any pressure.” Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh.

He was, however, granted bail on the same day. A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and other youth under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman.