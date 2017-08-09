Chandigarh stalking case: Law graduate Vikas Barala refused to give blood, urine sample

The Chandigarh Police has asked Vikas to appear before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-26 Police Station at 11 a.m. ‘sharp’ on Wednesday. (ANI)

Tajender Singh Luthra, Director General of Police (DGP) today informed that both the accused in the Chandigarh stalking case had refused to give their blood and urine sample for the investigation. “The duty doctor did want to take the blood and urine sample, but the accused are law graduates, they knew the law very well. Therefore, they refused to give the blood and urine sample,” DGP Luthra told the reporter here. He, however, added that such a refusal shall be held against them in the investigation and during the trail.

DGP Luthra assured that the investigation will not take much time and everything under the sun will be done to reach the justice. “We have captured the CCTV footage from six different places and that clearly indicates that the accused were chasing the car of the girl. We have enough information for now, additional evidence will be welcomed,” he said. Luthra also highlighted that the investigation has now reached a critical stage and that is why both the accused- Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar, have been summoned to appear before the Police today.

“They have been asked to appear at 11 am today. They will be interrogated once they will come and after that further course of investigation will be decided,” he said. Earlier in the day, Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana chief Subhash Barala, who is an accused in the stalking case Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh, was summoned by the Chandigarh Police.

The Chandigarh Police has asked Vikas to appear before the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector-26 Police Station at 11 a.m. ‘sharp’ on Wednesday. The notice been issued under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case has been filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).

On Tuesday, Subhash Barala for the very first time broke his silence on the matter and asserted that he is not using his political influence to pressurize the investigation in the matter. He further said the victim Varnika Kundu, who was stalked by his son, is like his daughter and he will cooperate to bring justice to her.

“Investigation is being done in Varnika Kundu case. Whatever action is required it will be taken against Vikas in this case. BJP bats for daughter’s freedom and Varnika Kundu is like my daughter. Neither I nor BJP is pressuring anyone in this matter,” he told ANI exclusively.

The Congress has accused the BJP of hatching conspiracy and pressurizing Chandigarh administration to protect the son of Haryana BJP chief. “This is extremely clear that BJP is pressurizing Chandigarh administration and hatching conspiracy to protect the son of its political leader. May we ask on behalf of people of India if drunken youth, goons chase a girl for seven kilometers, attempt to block her car and forcibly open the door and try to enter the car, is it not the case of abduction and outraging the modest of a woman? Why have these offences not been lodged? The Prime Minister and chief minister must answer these questions to the people of country,” Surjewala told ANI.

Chandigarh Police, however, refuted claims that they are not willing to lodge complaints against Vikas and said that they are doing investigation with an open mind. Speaking to the media on the matter, Eish Sehgal, SSP Chandigarh Police, said that the police are not aiding the minister in the investigation and are doing their best to solve the matter. He said, “We are looking into the matter from all the perspectives. We don’t want to investigate the matter under any pressure.”

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh. He was, however, granted bail on the same day. A case was registered by the Chandigarh Police against Vikas and other youth under under Section 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (Motor Vehicle Act) of the CRPC on the basis of complaint filed by the woman.