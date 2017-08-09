Chandigarh stalking case: Keep boys home at night, not girls, says Kirron Kher

Vikas Barala and the other accused Ashish Kumar appeared in Chandigarh Sector 26 Police Station. (ANI)

Amid the rapidly evolving developments in the Chandigarh stalking case which has taken the nation by storm, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirron Kher on Wednesday dispensed a sliver of advice saying that the same rules and restriction should be imposed on both boys and girls, when it comes to safety. “Every boy should be kept inside the house at night since that is when problems are being created..Why is there danger at night and not during the day? They should tell boys not to go out at night too,” Kher told the media outside the Parliament.

Earlier, Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Subhash Barala on rebuffed the claim of pressurising or influencing the Police in the Chandigarh stalking case, in which his son Vikas is an accused. “Neither we tried to politicise this issue nor to pressure or influence the Chandigarh Police in the probe. Whatever allegation is being made we want the police to probe the same efficiently. I don’t think police is being careless on this issue,” Barala told the media.

Barala reiterated his earlier statement and said the victim Varnika Kundu is like his daughter.”Varnika Kundu is like my daughter and the daughter of the nation. As soon as I got to know about the notice issued by the Police, I informed Vikas and asked him to come and cooperate in the probe. Earlier also he co-operated with the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Barala and the other accused Ashish Kumar appeared in Chandigarh Sector 26 Police Station. A notice was issued to both the accused under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case has been filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).

Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter Varnika Kundu in Chandigarh. He was, however, granted bail on the same day.