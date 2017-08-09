Chandigarh stalking case: If we continue this movement, cases like these will got a lot rarer, says Varnika Kundu

Asked about her next step, Varnika Kundu said the police have done everything so far and she felt sure they would tell her when she needs to do. (ANI)

If we continue this movement, cases like these will get a lot rarer, said Varnika Kundu, after the arrest of Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas and another person today for allegedly trying to stalk and abduct her. Elated at the wide support she had recieved, Kundu the daughter of a senior IAS officer thanked everyone and termed the arrests as a “great development”. The police today not only arrested the two but also brought in charges under sections 365/511 (Attempt to abduct with intent to wrongful confinement) of the IPC. “It is a great development in the case. I wouldn’t say we have won. It is just the beginning. It is the first step. But it is a huge first step. My faith has been restored again. I had started sort of getting a little shaken but this is great, great news,” the 29-year-old Kundu said. The fight has just begun, she said.

“If we continue this movement, not this case, this is just a part of it, if we continue this movement, cases like these will got a lot rare. We are the only ones who can change the country into safer and better place for women,” an emphatic Kundu said.

Asked about her next step, Kundu said the police have done everything so far and she felt sure they would tell her when she needs to do.

Her father, IAS officer Virender Kundu said that his demand was that the accused in the case should be punished appropriately.

“Whether he is arrested or not is really not of a great concern to me. My intention is not to get him arrested, my demand is that he be punished appropriately. So, I will be satisfied when that happens, whether it happens in a month, in two months, one year or two years, twenty years, whenever that happens, that is the time I will be satisfied,” the senior IAS officer said, interacting with the media today. He said that arrest of Vikas Barala is one small step in the right direction.

“So, one can presume that the investigating agencies are satisfied that Vikas Barala is guilty enough to be arrested as of now,” he said.

He added that it is a long process and this was just one small step, althought a step in the right direction. “In that sense we are happy. A lot of media had been saying that the police is not working very appropriately, well at least one step in the right direction has been taken,” he said.

To another question, the victim’s father said, “there was no instance yet” of any pressure from the family of the accused.

He expressed hope that they would get justice even though it was going to be a “protracted battle”. “The struggle is going to be not of just these few days, though these few days are going to be critical from the point of view of investigation,” he said.

Opposition parties had alleged earlier that the police was trying to shield Vikas as he is from a politically connected family.

Referring to the incident of alleged stalking which took place on intervening night of Friday-Saturday in which Vikas (23) and his friend Ashish Kumar (27) are accused, the IAS officer said, that at “the place where they (accused) were caught, we could smell from a distance that they were drunk.”

He said it was the responsibility of the police to gather all evidence in a fair and free manner. “If they have allowed any kind of dilution or destruction of evidence, then it really reflects extremely badly and it will shake my faith and the faith of millions of Indians. The entire country is watching what the police is going to do,” he said.

The IAS officer said he had faith in the system.

“And if the system is not working due to some kind of influence being at play, it’s a big shame. And that is not something, I as a citizen of the country, am willing to live with,” he said.

To another question, he said, “my complaint to the police carries a heading which says complaint against attempt to kidnap and outraging the modesty of a girl. We cannot be more clear than that”.