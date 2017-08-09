Chandigarh stalking case: From summon for Subhash Barala Jr to poor police probe; here is all what we know so far

The case has been marred by a lax police investigation and no action from state government. (Image: PTI/ ANI)

Chandigarh stalking case: Police had summoned Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar, who are accused of harassing a 29-year-old woman Varnika Kundu and trying to kidnap her, to appear before them today. However, the accused failed to appear before them on the given time, reports said. Since the woman bravely spoke to media and shared the entire incident as it happened, both state administration and police have been widely criticised in the open. The case has been marred by a lax police investigation and no action from state government. In a recent update, Haryana BJP has informed that Vikas has left for Chandigarh. Speaking to ANI he said, “Vikas has left for Chandigarh to join the probe, he will fully cooperate.”

Here is all we know so far into the Varnika Kundu stalking and harassing case:

i. In a recent development, it is being learnt that both the accused Vikas and Ashish have refused to give their blood and urine sample for the investigation. “The duty doctor did want to take the blood and urine sample, but the accused are law graduates, they knew the law very well. Therefore, they refused to give the blood and urine sample,” DGP Tejinder Luthra told the reporter today.

ii. However, police have said that such a refusal shall be held against them in the investigation and during the trial. According to ANI, the DGP has also assured the investigation will not take much time and everything under the sun will be done to reach justice.

iii. Police also informed that the investigation has now reached a critical stage and that is why both the accused – Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar, have been summoned to appear before the police today.

iv. The accused had to appear at 11 am today. They were expected to be interrogated by the police and after that further course of investigation would have been decided. However, is it being reported by Times Now that the accused failed to turn up before the cops on the given.

v. The summon has been issued under 160 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the case has been filed against Barala under Section 354D (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 185 MV Act (rash driving).

vi. Earlier to Times Now reported that as Vikas had earlier refused to accept the summon and so the police pasted it outside Barala residence.

vii. On Tuesday, Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala broke his silence on the entire row and said that Varnika Kundu, the woman who was stalked and harassed by his son, is like his daughter.

viii. Recalling the event as it happened on Friday night, father of the victim on Tuesday told Indian Express that as he along with his daughter waited at the Sector 26 police station on the night of August 4 to lodge an FIR, he received several calls from Haryana BJP chief. However, he said he did not take any of his calls.

ix. Kundu also said that he is prepared for consequences of action against the BJP leader’s son on his career.

x. On August 4, the 29-year-old Varnika was allegedly chased by Barala’s son, Vikas, and his friend, Ashish, for over seven kilometres. She was rescued by a PCR van that intercepted the two men in their car.