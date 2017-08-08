Chandigarh stalking case: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal urges Centre to add ‘relevant’ sections

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (PTI)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal today urged the Centre to direct the Chandigarh Police to add “relevant sections” of the IPC in a case filed against the Haryana BJP chief’s son for allegedly stalking a woman, and ensure a fair probe. In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maliwal also urged him to take strict action against those who, as a part of “conspiracy”, are allegedly spreading false rumours about the complainant and her family members on social media. Maliwal said the Centre is in-charge of the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh and its police department falls under the jurisdiction of the Union home ministry. Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas (23) and Ashish Kumar (27) were earlier arrested for allegedly stalking the 29-year-old woman. However, both were released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. Opposition parties have been alleging that attempts were being made to “protect” the son of “an influential person” by the Chandigarh Police by “watering down” the case.

The Chandigarh Police has dropped serious criminal charges of harassment, attempt to kidnap and outraging the modesty of a woman without any judicial proceedings and due criminal investigation, they have alleged. Maliwal also expressed disappointment over Haryana BJP chief “supporting” his son instead of siding with the woman and said he should have resigned the post. Maliwal said stern punishment should be given to the guilty in the case so that people do not dare to commit such crimes in the future. Yesterday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also sought a free and fair probe in the case. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police has retrieved footage from five CCTV cameras on the route on which the 29-year-old woman was allegedly chased by the two men last week. The woman, daughter of a bureaucrat, had called up the police Friday night complaining that two youth were chasing her along a stretch of over five km.