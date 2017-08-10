Chandigarh stalking case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal demands Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s resignation

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. (ANI)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday asked for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Haryana unit President Subhash Barala’s resignation after he was accused of using his power to save his son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar in the Chandigarh stalking case. ” Subhash Barala should immediately give his resignation as I do not think that a person who is busy saving his culprit son and is defending his misdeeds is capable of being in such a public position,” Maliwal told ANI here on Thursday. “He has used his political power and has made effort to save his son. It was the pressure of media and people that accused got arrested. I hope that strictest punishment will be given,” she added. Vikas Barala was arrested on August 5 on the charges of stalking and harassing the IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh. He was, however, granted bail on the same day. However, after massive outrage on streets and in the Parliament, the accused Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested again on August 9 with added Sections 365 and 511 of the IPC in the FIR registered already against them.

Watch this:



The police had faced flak for not invoking Sections 365 and 511 of the IPC to the previous FIR. Meanwhile, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish will appear before a Chandigarh court today in connection with the case.