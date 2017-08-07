Chandigarh stalking case: Congress’ Randeep Surjewala turns screws on BJP, says government conspiring to hush up issue

Surjewala accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to shield the Haryana state chief’s son. (Image: ANI)

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Chandigarh stalking incident and accused the Union home ministry for putting a pressure on state administration to protect the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, “Home ministry which directly controls Chandigarh administration and police is conspiring to hush up matter to protect Haryana BJP President and his son.” He also accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to shield the Haryana state chief’s son, who harassed and stalked an IAS officer’s daughter in an alleged inebriated state in Chandigarh.

“Police proceeded to lodge a case under bailable offences on direction and diktats of Union government which is trying to cover up matter,” he added. The Congress leader also pointed out the fact that CCTV footage of five cameras have reportedly gone missing. “Now new things have come out that five out of seven CCTV cameras were non functional. How have they suddenly become non functional? We have lost the importance piece of evidence,” he said.

“May we ask on behalf of people of India if drunken youth, goons chase a girl for seven kilometers, attempt to block her car and forcibly open the door and try to enter the car, is it not the case of abduction and outraging the modest of a woman? Why have these offences not been lodged? The Prime Minister and chief minister must answer these questions to the people of country,” Surjewala told ANI.

Soon after the event came into light, BJP Haryana chief’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar was arrested by a police patrol car. However, they was released on bail within hours and have been booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC, section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint).

Briefing the media on development into the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar had said that the police tried to get CCTV footage from nine CCTV cameras installed around the incident spot, but all were found to be non-functional.