Chandigarh stalking case: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy to file PIL

Chandigarh stalking case: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today said he will file a Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) in Chandigarh in connection with IAS officer’s daughter allegedly being stalked by BJP state chief Subhash Barala’s son and a friend. (PTI image)

Chandigarh stalking case: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today said he will file a Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) in Chandigarh in connection with IAS officer’s daughter allegedly being stalked by BJP state chief Subhash Barala’s son and a friend. “With my associate lawyer A.P. Jagga on attempted abduction of a IAS officer’s daughter by two drunk goons I will file a PIL in Chandigarh,” Swamy posted on Twitter. Vikas Barala, the son of Haryana’s ruling BJP chief, was arrested along with his friend but both the accused released later on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that BJP state chief had “nothing to do with the incident” even as the opposition led by Congress mounted pressure demanding his resignation. The woman, in her later 20s, had accused Vikas and Ashish of stalking her on Friday night.

The incident came to light when a girl called up the police on Saturday night, complaining that two boys were chasing her. “We received a complaint from a girl (who was driving a car) that somebody was chasing her. We flashed the number of vehicle and found two boys sitting in the SUV. Then PCR staff located them and apprehended them,” UT Chandigarh Police DSP Satish Kumar told reporters yesterday.

“After getting complaint from the girl, we booked both Vikas Barala and Ashish Kumar and arrested them immediately,” the DSP said. He said the accused had allegedly chased the girl from for some distance. “They even tried to stop the (girl’s) vehicle twice or thrice. They also banged the girl’s vehicle with hands,” the DSP said while quoting the complaint of girl.

“We got the medical (examination) conducted of both the boys and found the presence of alcohol in them,” said DSP.

Take a look at Subramanian Swamy’s Twitter

With my associate lawyer A.P. Jagga on attempted abduction of a IAS officer’s daughter by two drunk goons I will file a PIL in Chandigarh — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 7, 2017

Police had impounded the vehicle of boys. Both Vikas, who is a student of LLB, and his friend Ashish were booked under section 354 D (stalking) of IPC and 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), the police said.