Chandigarh Mayor election 2018: Big crack in BJP, sitting mayor revolts against party’s candidate

Chandigarh Mayor election 2018: With less than week left for polling, Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a huge infighting in its Chandigarh unit ever since it declared the name of Devesh Moudgil for the post of mayor. BJP’s sitting mayor, Asha Jaiswal, has revolted against the party and filed nomination papers as an independent candidate. Along with Asha, councillor Ravikant has also filed nominations papers for the post of deputy mayor. BJP has announced the names of Devesh Moudgil for Mayor, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon for senior deputy mayor and Vinod Aggarwal for deputy mayor posts.

Devesh Moudgil is a former MP and a close aide of leader Satya Pal Jain. On the other hand, BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s close aide and councillor Arun Sood was also trying hard to get a ticket. Sood was the mayor in 2016 while Moudgil was the senior deputy mayor during the same tenure. Speaking to a Hindi daily, Asha said that she’s not against the party but Devesh is not the right candidate. She also accused her party colleague of indulging in anti-party activities.

Earlier, a senior BJP leader had expressed chances of cross-voting if Moudgil’s name was announced. In its current form, the 36 member house is dominated by the 20 members strong BJP, while the Congress has just four seats. MP Kirron Kher is the ex-officio member of the House. There are nine nominated councillors, who do not have voting rights.

On the other hand, Congress has fielded councillor Devinder Singh Babla for the post of mayor. The party has also picked up councillors Sheela Phool Singh and Ravinder Kaur Gujral for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. All the three candidates had filed their nominations for mayoral polls at the Municipal Corporation office. The polls will be held on January 9. The crisis in the BJP’ has given Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla hope to win the upcoming elections.