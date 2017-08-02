Chandigarh Administration orders probe into official statement of school boy’s selection by Google

The story of Chandigarh boy securing a package of whopping Rs 1.44 crore had gone viral. (Source: IE image)

Two days after the news of a class 12 Chandigarh boy securing a job at Google went viral, the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday ordered a probe into the official statement released by its Education Department, according to a report by The Indian Express. As per the report, BL Sharma, Secretary, Education, UT said the information of Harshit Sharma getting a job at Google was not in his notice. “The official statement issued by the education department was not in my notice. I have asked Director, School Education to look thoroughly into the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, UT Director, School Education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar told IE that even though he was informed about the boy’s achievement by the school principal, he never saw the press release that was issued to media. “I do remember that the school principal informed me about the boy’s achievement, but I did not see the press release that was issued to the media. The school principal is a responsible person. She must have informed me on some basis. I am inquiring into it. I will have to seek her comments and shall only be able to comment further tomorrow,” Brar said.

Even Harshit’s teacher at GMSSS-33, Chandigarh told Indian Express that he got the news through his student and never saw any official document about it. “Harshit came to school and informed us about his selection. I did not see any document pertaining to his selection,” Deepkiran under whom Harshit had received training in Information Technology stream said.

After the story of Chandigarh boy securing a package of whopping Rs 1.44 crore went viral, Indian Express also contacted Google which denied any such development. “Currently, we don’t have any information on our records with respect to Harshit Sharma’s candidacy,” the Google spokesperson told Indian Express.

On July 29, it was reported by The Indian Express that Chandigarh Administration had issued an official release announcing that Harshit Sharma, a resident of Kurukshetra and a pass out of Government Model Senior Secondary School at Sector 33 in the city, has been selected by Google for graphic designing and would start at a monthly salary of Rs 12 lakh, one year-long training was over.