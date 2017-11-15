Challans worth Rs 1.16 Lakh issued for construction activities: SDMC

The authorities had on November 8 ordered an immediate halt on civil construction works and banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities. (Reuters)

As many as 233 challans have been issued against defaulters from November 9 to November 13 for carrying out construction activities in south Delhi, the area’s civic body said today. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in a statement said 135 challans were issued during the same period for burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic and rubber. The authorities had on November 8 ordered an immediate halt on civil construction works and banned the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, in the city as the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) announced that pollution levels have hit ‘severe plus’ in the national capital.

“Keeping in view the emerging severe smog and in compliance of the court directions, the SDMC has started taking action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, plastic, rubber and construction activities,” the statement said.

It said fine amounting to Rs 7 lakh was collected for burning of waste and garbage, while Rs 1.16 crore was collected for challans issued for carrying out construction activities in south Delhi, the SDMC added.