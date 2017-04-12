‘Chai Calling’: Engineering-background ‘chai-wallahs’ make crores via their desi start-up

Making a cup of tea is not just an art now, but has turned into a startup venture in India. (Reuters)

Making a cup of tea is not just an art now, but has turned into a startup venture in India. Before we disclose about how is it really going, know that the ‘chai-business’ – the desi brand – is now looking for profit and taste along with growth and expansion as they build up! A tea stall is making the headlines as it’s unique feature of ‘home delivery’ of tea is making a lot of buzz. And now not only that, this tea stall is all set to turn from just a stall to a beverage chain. As reported by Bhaskar.com, it is a start-up by two engineering friends, Abhinav Tandon and Prameet Sharma, who are currently operating nine tea stalls in Noida and Bareilly, from which they earn approximately Rs 1 crore in a year!

Both the friends after completing their engineering from a college in Lucknow were working with a multinational company at a good package. In the year 2014, they started a tea stall near a metro station in Noida, named ‘Chai Calling’. Initially, the stall received a normal response but now it has become quite famous.

Curious about how they got this wonderful yet simple idea of money making? Well, it came to them as an idea when they were at their office and didn’t like the machine tea so they used to go to the tea stall outside their office, where they were not happy with the cleanliness of the dingy stall. Both of them put their savings of Rs 1 lakh each into preparing the stall and also creating a website. Now gradually, many people are aware of Chai Calling.

Even though Chai Calling has transformed into a brand, the prices are still pocket-friendly. To your surprise (and would say a happy surprise), the tea here starts at just Rs 5! Yes, you read it right. A tea with 80 ml of quantity costs Rs 5, while, they charge Rs 10 for 150 ml. A special tea and coffee are also there in the menu which costs only Rs 15. Tea and snacks from these stalls are generally delivered to various offices.

The founder Abhinav said that currently, the company is running 6 tea stalls in Bareilly and 3 in Noida while, they are planning to expand the business in the coming year with 20 stalls to be open in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow and after that, they are targeting at least 40 more in next two years. According to him, if there could be a coffee chain, pizza chain, then why not a tea chain. Well, that is actually very correct!

With absolutely minimum investment and outstanding earning, the duo has left everyone dumbstruck and has certainly inspired many that come what may, with constant hard work and dedication, one can do wonders!