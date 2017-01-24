Jallikattu: Ending row with SC, centre withdraws January 2016 notification allowing bull-taming sports

“We have withdrawn the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of fresh legislation,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatagi told SC. (AP)

In wake of new legislation, the union government has withdrawn its January 2016 notification allowing traditional sports of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Centre told Supreme Court on Tuesday. “We have withdrawn the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu in view of fresh legislation,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatagi told SC. Centre’s notification, which had allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu, had raked-up a fresh row between executive and judiciary. The apex court, expressing strong objection, had asked centre as to how it can ‘negate’ judiciary’s verdict.

“How can you (the Centre) negate our judgment banning jallikattu by coming up with the January 2016 notification allowing bulls to participate in the sport again,” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R.F. Nariman said.

“Your January 2016 notification negates our 2014 judgment banning use of bulls in jallikattu,” it said.

During the hearing, Centre’s counsel had said that now it would be ensured that bulls were neither tortured nor made to take alcohol prior to jallikattu.

“We cannot import Roman gladiator-type sport here. One can use computer for indulging in bull fighting. Why tame bulls for it?” the bench had said.