Centre will take final decision on Bharat Ratna for KM Cariappa: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. (ANI)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today talked about the demand to recommend Field Marshal KM Cariappa for Bharat Ratna. Rawat said that the government will take the final decision. "Final decision depends on the Government. Whatever is decided will be acceptable," Rawat said according to ANI. Meanwhile, while addressing the media, Bipin Rawat also talked about the situation in Kashmir and said, "Stone pelting incidents have come down to some extent. Army, BSF, CRPF, J&K Police working together in J&K."

Earlier in the week, Rawat who visited the beautiful district of Kodagu to unveil a statue of the first Indian Chief of Army Staff had said, “Time has also come to recommend Field Marshal Cariappa for the award of Bharat Ratna.” While talking about why Cariappa should be awarded, Rawat added, “If others can get it, I see no reason why he should not. He (Cariappa) is a deserving person and we will shortly address the issue on priority.”

Born on January 28, 1899, in Coorg, Kodandera Madappa Cariappa was the first army chief of independent India. Cariappa is a man who is known for many firsts, but most importantly, he is known as the man who took charge of the Indian Army from its last British Commander in Chief, General Sir Roy Bucher. Cariappa began his Army stint under the British and was among the few selected for the first batch of KCIOs (King’s Commissioned Indian Officers) at the Daly Cadet College in Indore and was commissioned in the Carnatic Infantry. Later, he went on to become the first Indian officer to undergo the course at Staff College, Quetta in 1933.