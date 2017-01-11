Centre urge NGOs, public to participate in making roads safe

Road Transport Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said that his Ministry would give a grant of up to Rs 2 lakh to NGOs to take up road safety activities. (PTI)

Amid concerns over rising number of deaths in road accidents, the government today urged NGOs to create awareness about traffic rules and other road safety issues among the general public. Road Transport Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said that his Ministry would give a grant of up to Rs 2 lakh to NGOs to take up road safety activities.

Addressing the national meet of NGOs working on road safety issues here today, Gadkari said that citizen participation is most essential for making roads safe. He also called upon NGOs to help the local MPs in identifying accident black spots in their constituencies and take steps to rectify them.

About 170 NGOs from all across the country met in the capital today to deliberate upon various aspects and issues relating to road safety. There was a brief presentation on the occasion to highlight the rather grim road safety scenario in the country.

There were presentations and discussions on various engineering solutions to road safety and the initiatives being taken in this direction, motor vehicle engineering to ensure safety on roads and also effective trauma care.

The role of NGOs in spreading public awareness about road safety issues and their participation in other road safety activities was also discussed in detail. The NGOs shared their field experiences and suggestions with the forum.

The meet was part of the ongoing activities to mark the 28th Road Safety Week being observed by the Ministry from January 9 to January 15, with the objective of spreading awareness about the issue.