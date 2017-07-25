Centre took steps to enhance farmers’ income: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala

Several steps like organic farming, crop insurance, and market reforms have been taken to enhance the income of Indian farmers, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Several steps like organic farming, crop insurance, and market reforms have been taken to enhance the income of Indian farmers, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said other schemes aimed at increasing the income of farmers included soil health cards, neem-coated urea, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

He also spoke about electronic National Agriculture Market Scheme (e-NAM), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, interest subvention of three per cent on short-term crop loans, National Mission on Oilseeds and Oil Palm, and Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture. The Minister said the new model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for alternate markets beyond the existing APMC-regulated market yards so as to reduce intermediaries between producers and buyers and increase farmers earnings.