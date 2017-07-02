Centre to take steps to develop CEZ in Odisha: Amitabh Kant

Such a scope is not available in any other area of the country, Amitabh Kant.(IE)

The Centre plans to take steps to develop a Coastal Economic Zone (CEZ) by integrating Paradip and Dhamra ports in Odisha in view of the enormous potential for economic activities in the area. There is vast scope for economic development by integrating both the port areas and developing a coastal economic zone, said NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, who met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here last evening. Such a scope is not available in any other area of the country, he added.

Patnaik said the state government was committed to develop the Paradip-Dhamra region as a world class economic zone and complimented NITI Aayog for initiating the move, CMO sources said. Kant, who was accompanied by senior central officials, hailed Odisha for registering significant progress in health, education and other social indicators, they said.

The Sagarmala project was also discussed during the meeting. Among those present at the meeting were additional secretary to the department of industrial policy and promotion Sanjeev Gupta, the joint secretary to the shipping ministry R K Agarwal and NITI Aayog industrial advisor Anna Ray. Odisha chief secretary A P Padhi and development commissioner R Balakrishnan were also present.