Centre tells Supreme Court: 3000 cases against 1765 lawmakers, UP and Kerala top list

Twenty three High Courts, seven legislative assemblies and 11 governments had provided the details. (IE File)

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that there are 3,816 criminal cases registered against 1765 MLAs and MPs across India and out of which 3045 cases are pending. The Centre, in its affidavit, included the figures and information received from 23 High Courts. The figures do not include the cases in Goa and Maharashtra.

The state with most cases is Uttar Pradesh- 565 cases against 248 MPs and MLAs. It is closely followed by Kerala with 533 cases against 114 legislators. UP also tops the list of pending cases with 539, while Kerala is second with 373. After UP and Kerala, Tamil Nadu takes the third spot with 402 cases against 178 MPs and MLAs out of which 324 are pending. Notably, there are no cases against MLAs and MPs in Mizoram and Manipur.

The affidavit was filed by Union Ministry of Law and Justice. It clarified that required details from the Bombay High Court had not been received. The affidavit comes in response to a direction to this effect by a two-judge bench chaired by Justice Ranjan Gogoi, asking for information on the number of cases against legislators.

The Supreme Court was hearing a PIL by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. Upadhyay in his PIL had sought a lifelong ban from contesting elections on politicians against whom cases have been registered.

Earlier in 2014, the top court had directed that cases against MPs and MLAs should be disposed of within a year. The Centre said that it had requested details on cases against the people’s representative from High Courts, legislative assemblies and Union Territories. Twenty three HCs, seven legislative assemblies and 11 governments had provided the details. Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha Secretariat and five legislative assemblies said that they dont have any information regarding the matter.