Centre talks tough on statue vandalism, PM Narendra Modi condemns incidents: Top developments so far

Political slugfest over defacing and vandalizing of statues of communist icon Vladimir Lenin, pioneer of Dravidian movement Periyar and Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee have reached the threshold of the Prime Minister’s Office. PM Narendra Modi has reportedly expressed strong resentment over these incidents and the Union Home Ministry under Rajnath Singh has subsequently sent out an advisory to state governments asking them to take stringent action to prevent recurrence of such untoward incidents.

Apart from post-poll violence and pulling down of two Lenin statues in Tripura, Periyar’s statue has been vandalised in Tamil Nadu. A group of people have defaced the statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat.

Here are the top developments so far:

1. The ruckus over the alleged vandalism of statues in Tripura, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal stalled the proceedings in Parliament today. MPs started protesting in the Rajya Sabha and reached the well of the house and raised slogans against the incidents, Venkaiah Naidu said statue vandalism is “mad” but ruckus in House is also bad.

2. Meanwhile, BJP leader H Raja has apologised for the Facebook post which contained a controversial statement over Periyar statue. Talking to media, Raja has even condemned vandalising of statues and violence. However, a PIL was filed over the matter in the Madras High Court and the court will hear the plea.

3. BJP unit in Tamil Nadu has expelled party activist R Muthuraman. The decision was taken by Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. Muthuraman was arrested for allegedly vandalising Periyar statue in Thirupathur in Vellore district

4. In Kolkata, six to seven persons, allegedly Jadavpur University students, have been detained in connection with the vandalisation of Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s bust in Kalighat. Notably West Bengal Chief Minister resides in Kalighat.

5. BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has condemned the defacing of the statue of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and said the Mamata Banerjee government should punish those involved in the alleged act. On the other hand, West Bengal Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that one incident of vandalism cannot be replied with another similar incident.

6. Earlier today, a petrol bomb was hurled at BJP office in Coimbatore. One Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TDPK) activist has surrendered before police. A video of the incident shows that a group of men attacked the party office in the wee hours of Wednesday.