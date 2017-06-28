Centre taking steps to improve quality of ITIs, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Rudy was addressing a review meeting of the state Skill Development department here in presence of Chief Minister Raman Singh. (File Photo: PTI)

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said the Centre is taking various measures to improve quality of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). “The Union minister of state for Skill Development said the Centre has decided to do branding of ITIs to promote it among youth in terms of skill development,” an official release said. Rudy was addressing a review meeting of the state Skill Development department here in presence of Chief Minister Raman Singh. There are about 13,000 ITIs in the entire country and out of which 3,000 are government-run. Efforts are being made that these institutes would set a benchmark in terms of quality in near future. Online examinations are being held and the results are declared instantly, he said. Rudy lauded the steps taken for skills development of youth in the state. Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to have provided ‘skill development’ as a right for the age-group of 14 years-45 years in the year 2013.

The state government had allocated Rs 400 crore funds for Skills Development training programmes in 2015-2016, he added. Rudy has given his consent to set up ITIs in four places namely Manora, Dhuldhula (Jashpur district), Batoli (Surguja) and Orchha (Narayanpur) of the state, it said.

During the meeting, officials informed that youth are being trained in vocational courses in 27 livelihood colleges of the state. One lakh youth had been trained in various vocations in the year 2016-2017 while a total 3.57 lakh youth had been imparted training trained in various courses under the scheme so far in the state. Around 1,781 widows and destitute women and 71 transgenders had been provided with vocational training in various trades, the statement said.