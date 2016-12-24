Centre, State Government responsible for rise in crime against women

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee told ANI, “There is complete lack of coordination between the central government and state government and both the Prime Minister and the chief minister. They just rely on their rhetoric’s without really addressing the problem.” (Representative image)

The Congress Party on Saturday blamed the Center and the state governments for the lack of coordination over dealing with sensitive issues like women safety across the nation.

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee told ANI, “There is complete lack of coordination between the central government and state government and both the Prime Minister and the chief minister. They just rely on their rhetoric’s without really addressing the problem.”

She further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about smart cities and can’t even provide a safe capital for the country.

“Every day we read in the newspaper of some incidents of the rape, gang rape happening in the country. This is definitely a law and order problem and these bickering between the central and the state governments and that continuous passing of the buck is not really helping the people of Delhi, especially women.” she added.

Mukherjee criticised the Delhi government for being insensitive on the issue of womens safety.

“The Delhi government immediately after assuming charge one-and-a-half years back made 181 which was a specific helpline program for women and which is to be monitored by the Delhi Chief Minister’s office. They made it defunct by non-payment of salaries. They closed down all gender resource centers which were for community involvement and gender sensitization, ”Mukherjee told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, a woman, whose 15-year-old daughter was allegedly gang raped by four men over a period of six months, was shot at in south east Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

The police are yet to nab the alleged rapists.The woman is undergoing treatment in the AIIMS Trauma Centre.