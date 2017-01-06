Centre seeking political mileage by holding budget session before assembly polls: NCP

Budget should be postponed as the elections are close. I think no matter whichever party has been there at the Centre, to present the budget before the election is not correct. (Reuters)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Friday said the Centre is seeking political mileage by holding the budget session before assembly polls, and should listen to key ally, the Shiv Sena, and cancel this decision.

“Shiv Sena is a coalition partner, and therefore, what it says gets greater importance because they are inside the government,” he said. Memon suggested that if the budget session is preponed, then it would targetted to lure the voters of Uttar Pradesh and would violate the model code of conduct.

The Centre’s action reflects dictatorial regime and promote corrupt practice. Expressing apprehension that the upcoming annual budget would be ‘politically influenced’ in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, the Shiv Sena on Thursday advocated that the BJP-led NDA regime must present it after the elections are over.

“Budget should be postponed as the elections are close. I think no matter whichever party has been there at the Centre, to present the budget before the election is not correct. The announcements, which are made in the annual budget are always politically influenced,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.

Raut further said the decision, which is being opposed by one and all, would eventually hamper the working of the Parliament in the upcoming session and advised the BJP-led NDA Government to re-think its decision. He also alleged that the government at the Centre or in states always takes benefits by making promises and providing lucrative deals to the people and added that it must be restricted.

“This should also be considered as a type of corruption. This matter should be looked into by the Election Commission,” he said. A united opposition today lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on the date for the annual budget being too close to the assembly polls.

The budget session of parliament, which will begin from February 1, is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes from April 1, the beginning of the next financial year.

The Election Commission yesterday announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, two-phase polling in Manipur and one-phase polling each in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa respectively.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that the counting of votes in all the five states will take place on March 11.