Centre, SDMC launch campaign for proper use of public toilets

Seeking to instil greater civic sense among people towards proper use of public toilets, the urban development ministry and the SDMC today joined hands to launch a sanitation campaign here. The launch took place at Gyan Bharati Public School at Saket in south Delhi, and was attended by cricketer Suresh Raina, one of the brand ambassadors of the Swachh Bharat Mission, besides, Secretary, Urban Development Ministry D S Mishra, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, and area Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, among others. The ‘Swachh Shauchalaya Campaign’ seeks to change citizens’ behaviour towards proper usage of public toilets, generate a sense of responsibility and ownership in ensuring that public toilets are treated in a similar manner as one would do with facilities at home, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

Raina on the occasion also launched a number of TV commercials and radio spots to disseminate the message of keeping all public toilets clean. Tiwari said the message of keeping public toilets clean is being disseminated through schoolchildren, and when it is spread by the children, it brings a real change. He expressed confidence that Delhi will change for the better and become cleaner. The challenge is to improve the ranking of SDMC in ‘Swachhta Servekshan’ (cleanliness survey) from the present 202 to within the top 50. In the recent Swachh Bharat reckoning of 434 cities for 2016-17, areas falling under the three municipal corporations were at a low — the EDMC (196), SDMC (202) and NDMC (279).

Raina said “we must realise that maintenance of public toilets is of paramount importance as maintenance of our own toilets at home”. The star cricketer also distributed postcards to students for further distribution to citizens in colonies and near public toilets. Mishra said his ministry is focusing on various themes including eradication of open defecation, source segregation of waste to inculcate mass behaviour change towards safe sanitation, clean public toilets and hygiene practices.

“Only because of poor maintenance, our facilities are not being utilised. The person using the public toilet must ensure that it remains clean so that the next person could use it with confidence,” he said. Sehrawat said the campaign is committed to ensure proper usage of public toilets and instil a sense of responsibility and ownership among people. Municipal Commissioner P K Goel said the SDMC will be successful in maintaining a level of sanitation and cleanliness in all its localities like the New Delhi Municipal Council.