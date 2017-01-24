Centre sanctions 3000 additional posts for Kashmiri migrants

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has conveyed approval for the creation of 3000 additional posts for Kashmiri migrant youth with funding from government of India and the proposal is under active consideration of the department. (AP)

Creation of 3000 additional posts for displaced Kashmiri youth has been approved by the central government which has also sanctioned setting up of 6000 transit accommodations for the migrant employees in Kashmir Valley, the state government told the Assembly today.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has “conveyed approval for the creation of 3000 additional posts for Kashmiri migrant youth with funding from government of India and the proposal is under active consideration of the (state’s relief and rehabilitation) department,” Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Basharat Bukhari said in a written reply.

He added that the Government of India has also “conveyed approval for construction of 6000 transit accommodations in Kashmir Valley for allotment to the Kashmir Migrants to whom state government jobs have been provided.”

In this regard, the Deputy Commissioners concerned of Kashmir Valley have identified 723 Kanals at a tentative cost of Rs 374.65 crore, Bukhari said.

“With regard to Jammu Migrants, state government has submitted a comprehensive package amounting to Rs 91.96 crore to the Government of India for their settlement in their respective districts, approval of which is still awaited,” the Minister said.