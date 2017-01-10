Centre removes Pongal from restricted holidays list, makes it compulsory, but ban on Jallikattu stays

Pongal has been declared as a compulsory festival. Source: Reuters

After much uncertainty, Centre has re-included Pongal festival as compulsory holiday, after AIADMK General Secy, Sasikala Natarajan wrote to the central government urging the same. Pongal was declared as a restricted holiday by the central government after the recent Jallikattu ban. The ban received no positive feedback from the people and the conversion of Pongal into a restricted holiday made it worse.

Supreme Court’s Jallikattu order has been opposed vehemently in Tamil Nadu, and people are continuing to stage protests. They have urged the Central Government to rethink the decision. Ever since the ban on the traditional sport was imposed in Tamil Nadu by the Supreme Court, there have been various pleas by people to remove the ban but SC refused to lift the ban order.

AIADMK MPs were supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 to hand over a petition asking him to remove the ban that has been put over Jallikattu during Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Famous celebrities and sports person including Kamal Haasan and Ravichandran Ashwin are among the supporters of this age old tradition that is being ppractisedin Tamil Nadu since a very long time.

Till last year, Pongal was included in the list of compulsory national holidays for all the government employees but this year the central government had decided to convert it from compulsory to a restricted holiday. Both DMK and AIADMK were opposing the Center’s move to convert the holiday for Pongal into a restricted one and looks like their protests bore fruit as the holiday has again been converted into a compulsory one.

Pongal is one of the oldest and most important festival for the people of Tamil Nadu. It is four day harvest celebration in the state. Jallikattu is a game that is played as a part of the whole celebration on the third day of Pongal.