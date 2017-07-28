Centre protecting those named in Panama Papers leak: AAP leader Ashutosh

The AAP on Friday accused the Central government of protecting industrialists, celebrities and family members of political leaders whose names have appeared in the Panama Papers leak. (Reuters/PTI)

The AAP on Friday accused the Central government of protecting industrialists, celebrities and family members of political leaders whose names have appeared in the Panama Papers leak. The party said the Centre was “not acting” against such people despite there being serious charges against them. The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) reaction came after Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigned on Friday after the Supreme Court, in its ruling in what came to be known as the Panama Papers case, disqualified him from holding the post following a probe that revealed illegal family wealth stashed abroad. Senior AAP leader Ashutosh cited Pakistan Supreme Court’s verdict to attack the Narendra Modi-led central government. “Pakistan is known for its poor democracy but that nation’s apex court has set an example after disqualifying its Prime Minister after a probe that found allegations against the PM were true,” he said.

Ashutosh said the names of around 500 influential persons including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s son Abhishek Singh, Vinod Adani, brother of industrialist Gautam Adani, DLF’s owner K.P. Singh, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn etc. had appeared in the leak but the government was not taking action against them. “Not to talk of action but the Narendra Modi government is not even taking cognizance of the charges against these people. “India is considered among the nations with strong democracy but despite that no agency is ready to probe the charges of the Panama Papers (against the named persons). It is because the probe agencies are under immense pressure from the central government,” Ashutosh added.