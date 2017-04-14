Centre positive on Teesta water issue, will take right decision: Uma Bharti

On the BJP performance in recent elections, Uma Bharti said her party is now eyeing West Bengal. (PTI)

Union Water Resources and River Development Minister Uma Bharti today said the Centre has a positive stand on the Teesta water issue with Bangladesh and it will take the right decision on it considering all aspects. “We don’t want any politics on Teesta water issue. All aspects on it are being examined carefully,” Bharti said before attending a meeting of her party BJP here. Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s unhappiness over the water sharing agreement, Bharti said “She (Mamata) is hardly happy on any issue.” “Several questions have been raised on the issue both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Things will be resolved through discussion with the state government,” she said.

On paucity of drinking water in various states, Bharti said, “We have asked all the state governments through the Central Water Commission (CWC) to report to the Centre if there is any crisis regarding the availability of drinking water. The Centre will come out with all help.”

On the BJP performance in recent elections, Bharti said her party is now eyeing West Bengal. “Earlier we used to win hardly any seat in the states like Assam and Haryana, but now we have formed governments in these states. We are confident about forming government in West Bengal too in future with a clear majority,” she said.

Strongly criticising the law and order situation in West Bengal, Bharti alleged, “A reign of terror has been unleashed in Bengal and our party workers are being targeted. I have asked them to fight against these odds as the time is now ripe to fight for a change in power.”

Bharti also launched a counter attack on Trinamool Congress on the issue of communalism, saying it is not the BJP but Mamata Banerjee, who is responsible for playing communal politics in the state.

People will give her a fitting reply, she said.

Speaking on various central projects, Bharti alleged that the West Bengal government didn’t submit proposals for projects properly, thus failing to avail central funds. “How can we sanction funds against such incomplete project proposals?” she asked. “Leaving aside the politics for development, Mamata Banerjee is only doing politics of violence. Her officials in the state have lost all efficiency to work for development,” Bharti alleged.

Claiming that the BJP had a role behind the rise of Mamata in politics, she said, “The BJP will script her downfall as well by defeating her in the 2021 assembly elections.” She called upon party workers to work towards a positive direction to bring in a change in the state.

Bharti condemned the bounty announced by a BJP youth wing leader on Mamata’s head and said both she and her party have denounced the BJYM leader’s comments.