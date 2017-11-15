Centre okays Rs 10,000 cr for 107 Maharashtra irrigation projects: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the completion of the projects will ensure largescale irrigation facilities in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. (IE)

The Centre has given an in-principle approval to provide an assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to fund 107 irrigation projects in drought-hit Vidarbha and Maratha regions of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here today. Fadnavis said the completion of the projects will ensure large-scale irrigation facilities in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, known for suicides by farmers, besides in North and Western Maharashtra.

“With this approval, the state will receive Rs 10,000 crore for the next two years for the projects from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

The state government had submitted proposals seeking the Centre’s assistance to complete the 107 irrigation projects.

Fadnavis and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi today to finalise the intricacies. “The state government had submitted a proposal to the Centre to provide financial assistance for 107 projects, which had received various approvals but was pending,” it said.