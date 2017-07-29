Centre not to be part of talks between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh on Ken-Betwa, says Uma Bharti

Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti (PTI)

The Centre will not be part of the discussions between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over Ken-Betwa river linking project as there is no dispute between the states, Union Minister Uma Bharti said here today. Bharti made the remarks following the conclusion of the two- day ‘Jal Manthan-IV’, organised by the Water Resources Ministry led by her. “Madhya Pradesh government has said it wants to talk again on water sharing issue. So, the two states have been advised to talk to each other.

“The Centre will not be part of the parleys as there is no dispute between the two states. They will have friendly talk,” Bharti said. The minister said no issue can be ignored while working on a mega scheme like the Ken-Betwa river linking project.

The Ken-Betwa river-linking project is the first attempt at inter-linking rivers and aims to irrigate an area of 6,35,661 hectares annually in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh’s three and four districts respectively. In addition, the project will provide 49 million cubic metres of water for drinking purposes to a population of 13.42 lakh in the two beneficiary states. The project will also generate 78 mega watt power.