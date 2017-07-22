Centre must tell what is being done to save the lives of 39 Indians in Iraq: AAP

AAP leader Ashutosh said latest media reports “expose” the claims of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that these innocent workers were in a prison near Mosul. (Image Source: Reuters)

The Centre must immediately come clean on what concrete steps it is taking to free the 39 Indians from Punjab, who were abducted by the ISIS in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014, the AAP said today. AAP leader Ashutosh said latest media reports “expose” the claims of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that these innocent workers were in a prison near Mosul, a city which was recaptured from the ISIS early this month. “Since no structure exists there now, it is an extremely serious matter and amounts to their families and the country having been clearly misled,” Ashutosh said.

It is a matter of “grave concern” that the Narendra Modi Government has “failed” in getting these poor workers freed and the issue has been hanging fire since three years now, he said. “The Aam Aadmi Party demands a categorical statement from the central government at the highest level about the factual status of these innocent workers,” said Ashutosh, whose party is a principal opposition in Punjab.