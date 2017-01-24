Centre mulling bringing electronic, digital media under Wage Board

“We are mulling bringing employees of electronic and digital media under the ambit of Wage Board,” Union Minister of State for Labour (independent charge) Bandaru Dattatreya said here today, speaking to reporters.(Reuters)

The Union Government is considering bringing electronic and digital media employees under the purview of Wage Board for journalists and non-journalist employees.

Asked about delay in implementation of Majithia Wage Board by the newspaper organisations, the Minister said, “After the (coming) Parliament session we will call a meeting of employers and union leaders to discuss the matter.

“The Supreme Court had given the order to implement it and we are committed to it. I have already written twice to Chief Ministers of all the states on the issue,” he said.

“I have also directed them to hold meetings twice a year and seek report on its implementation,” Dattatreya said.

About reports that journalists’ unions were pressing the Centre to constitute a new Wage Board, he said he was unaware of it.

The Minister was here to take part in regional conference of State Labour and Employment Ministers and Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries of Labour Department of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.