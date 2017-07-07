Centre gave 1,200-cr funds to Telangana under NHM: Bandaru Dattatreya

He said an amount of Rs 72 crore each has been given for upgrading the KMC Warangal and RIMS Adilabad hospitals into super-speciality hospitals.(PTI)

The Centre has given Rs 1,200 crore funds to the Telangana government under the National Health Mission (NHM) over the past three years, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said here today.”Under NHM, the Central government has given Rs 1,200 crore to Telangana Health Department over the past three years,” the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, told reporters, after inspecting the Central Government Health Scheme Wellness Centre at Himayathnagar here and it’s proposed new building site along with local BJP MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy.

He said an amount of Rs 72 crore each has been given for upgrading the KMC Warangal and RIMS Adilabad hospitals into super-speciality hospitals.

Dialysis centres will be opened in all district hospitals of the state, the minister said.An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been approved for Telangana, Dattatreya said adding he will meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley requesting him to make necessary budgetary allocation towards it.

During an inspection of the proposed new building site for CGHS, a group of local residents requested Dattatreya that the open land is converted into a park. “Regarding park or new CGHS building, I will speak to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and seek his suggestion and then a decision will be taken,” Dattatreya added.