Centre fully with people of Jammu and Kashmir for state’s progress, says PM Narendra Modi

In response to a tweet by another follower, Modi said, “Jammu and Kashmir is splendid! You must visit and experience the beauty of the state.”(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Centre is fully with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the state’s overall progress, a day after he promised to take it to the new heights of development. “We are fully with the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the overall progress of the state,” he tweeted. He was responding to a tweet by a follower who highlighted the praise by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for him yesterday for supporting her during last year’s unrest. In response to a tweet by another follower, Modi said, “Jammu and Kashmir is splendid! You must visit and experience the beauty of the state.”

You may also like to watch:

Yesterday, while inaugurating a 9-km-long tunnel linking Kashmir with Jammu, the longest in the country, the Prime Minister had said his government was committed to ensure fast-paced development of the state.

He had invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of ‘Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat (Kashmirism, democracy and humanity)’ and said this “prime motto” will be used for taking the state to new heights of development and “no obstacle can stop us”. Modi had asked the misguided youth of Kashmir to choose tourism over terrorism and use stones for building infrastructure instead of pelting these.