Centre for Defence Studies to cater to education, research needs of Armed Forces

The Centre for Defence Studies, declared open by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Andhra University (AU) here today, is the first-of-its-kind in any Indian University that will cater exclusively to the education and research requirements of the defence sector. The Ministry of Defence is providing a grant of Rs 60 crore for setting up this centre, according to Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageswara Rao. The AU had been running various courses for the Army, Air Force and Navy, and this Centre would bring them all under one roof. “I understand that the Centre for Defence Studies will focus on cyber security, nanotechnology, radar and communications, corrosion technology, and other technologies that have strategic dimensions,” the President said on the occasion.

“Professors and researchers from this University are collaborating on specific projects with DRDO as well as with the Naval Research Board and other institutions. “Professors from Andhra University have also been used as R&D consultants for missile projects, including in the development of the Brahmos missile. This is indeed an impressive body of work,” Kovind added. During his visit here, the president also released a commemorative stamp on INS Kalvari at INS Dega in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Karambir Singh.