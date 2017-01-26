Centre drops Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s name from Padma list after family says ‘not very keen’ on award

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s name was dropped from the Padma list at the last minute as the family said they were ‘not very keen’ on the award to the departed leader. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s name was dropped from the Padma list at the last minute as the family said they were ‘not very keen’ on the award to the departed leader. On the eve of 68th Republic Day, the Centre had announced Padma awards to 89 people from different walks of life. The list included the name of Mufti who was a former Union Home Minister.

An official was quoted as saying, “His name was being considered along with names of Sundar Lal Patwa, former Chief Minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh who passed away in December 2016, and P A Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker.” Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in March 2015 after forming an alliance with the BJP. He passed away at the AIIMS in New Delhi on January 7 last year. His daughter, Mehbooba Mufti took over the state after a few months, thereby becoming the first woman chief minister of the state.

A list of 89 people was approved by President Pranab Mukherjee for exceptional work in their respective fields. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. It includes 19 women and 70 men, including 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 Posthumous awardees. Senior politicians Sharad Pawar, Murli Manohar Joshi and the late P.A. Sangma are among the seven recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award.