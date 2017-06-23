Centre downgrades security of 15 Congress leaders after review

Ex-Defence Minister A K Antony’s security has been downgraded by the Centre. (File Photo)

At least 15 Congressmen are among 42 politicians and government-appointees whose security has been downgraded, as per recent security assessment by the government, an Indian Express report has said. The Congress leaders who had Y-plus security included ex-Defence Minister A K Antony, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Arjun Modhwadia, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal.

According to the report, security of AK Antony, Ajay Maken, Shahshi Tharoor and Vijay Inder Singla has been downgraded to Y-category, sources have knowldege of the decision after the review. All-India Muslim Personal Law Board vice president Maulana Syed Kalbe Sadiq has been put under &AW security as he has declined security.

The National Security Guards (NSG), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Special Protection Group (SPG) and CRPF are responsible for providing security to VVIPs,VIP.

Decision to change the security grade was taken after the intelligence agencies assessed security of all 42 persons. “The threat perception to VIPs is reviewed periodically by intelligence agencies and other security agencies. Based on their recommendations, the decision was taken to upgrade or downgrade the security cover,” the source was quoted as saying by the paper.

Apart from them Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla’s Y plus cover was downgraded to X, while Modhwadia’s security has been withdrawn.

Among others who were given X-category cover, the security of eight persons has been withdrawn. Among them three are Congress leaders — Girija Vyas, the ailing Priya Ranjan Das Munshi and R P N Singh.

The security is classified into five levels , depending levels of threat – Z+, Z, Y+, Y and X. Z+ is the highest, while X is the lowest. Leaders having Z+ security are guarded by 36 personnel and Z category have a security strength of 22 personnel.

On the other hand, Y+ security have 11 personnel along with three personal security officers (PSOs) guarding them.